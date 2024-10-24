GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind Begin Blade Removal Following Summer Wind Farm Disaster

In a move to address ongoing concerns after a catastrophic “blade failure incident” this summer, GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind have commenced the removal of additional damaged turbine blades from their wind farm off the coast of Nantucket. This announcement marks a critical step in the cleanup effort, which saw truckloads of debris washing ashore across Nantucket and neighboring beaches in Southeastern Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

Crews have begun dismantling the remainder of the damaged blades, alongside any other debris littering the site. GE Vernova has confirmed that they will also be reinforcing existing blades as necessary to enhance safety and operational readiness.

The incident, which occurred on July 13, involved a failure attributed to a “material or manufacturing deviation” from a factory in Gaspé, Canada. Following the incident, the turbine blades created chaos, scattering debris across local shores.

Working alongside salvage experts Resolve Marine, GE Vernova has undertaken several key tasks, including rotating the compromised blade to mitigate debris spread, removing the blade’s hanging portion, and clearing debris from the turbine platform. Since October 13, efforts to remove debris from the ocean floor have been underway and are expected to wrap up this week, with the final task—extracting the blade’s root from the rotor hub—set to occur in the coming weeks.

In a comprehensive safety initiative, GE Vernova has conducted extensive quality checks, reviewing over 8,300 ultrasound images of the blades. Out of an abundance of caution, the company plans to remove some blades entirely from the Vineyard Wind farm while fortifying others.

“We continue to prioritize safety, operational integrity, and long-term reliability,” said Roger Martella, GE Vernova’s Chief Sustainability Officer. “Our commitment to thoroughness ensures we don’t rush back to operations.”

Vineyard Wind CEO Klaus Moeller echoed these sentiments, emphasizing the safety of their teams and the local environment. “The quality and safety assessments undertaken over the last three months will make this a better, stronger, and safer project going forward.”

The latest update follows the companies’ August announcement of their Incident and Response Action Plan, which details procedures for the safe removal of the compromised blade, debris management, and preparation for the return to service of the Vineyard Wind 1 project.

With the federal government granting permission to resume certain activities, the project plans to install new turbine blades once stringent safety and operational conditions are satisfied. After months of inactivity, the project is gearing up to get back online—but only after addressing all necessary safety measures.

As GE Vernova and Vineyard Wind forge ahead, the safety and success of this renewable energy endeavor remain under the microscope, with stakeholders eagerly awaiting the completion of the cleanup and the resumption of power generation.

