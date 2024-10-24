Letter to the Editor: Why You Should Vote for Dennis Turano for Middletown Town Council

I believe that Councilman Dennis Turano deserves to be re-elected to the Middletown Town Council. I’ve known Dennis for many years, having served as his teacher, coach, and friend.

Most recently, I’ve had numerous conversations with Dennis about topics concerning the town of Middletown that we both feel are important. We have discussed issues like property taxes, the beach, the schools, town governance, and housing. While we don’t always agree on the solutions to these problems, I have found Dennis to be receptive to my ideas. He listens, presents his point of view, responds to my feedback, and lets me know what he intends to do. I believe a councilperson’s role is to do just that – listen to the constituents, evaluate the issues, clearly state their position, and take appropriate action.

If Dennis is re-elected, I am confident he will continue to explore ways to help the town address the problems it faces. While some of his ideas may not resonate with everyone, it’s important to have someone on the council who tries to look at solutions from different perspectives. I trust that if re-elected, Dennis will do his best to identify the issues confronting Middletown and work to find meaningful solutions.

Bill Seiple

Middletown, RI

