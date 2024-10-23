New Jersey Angler Breaks Rhode Island Tautog Record with 22-Pound Catch

A New Jersey fisherman made history in Newport earlier this week with a record-breaking catch. The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management (DEM) announced on Wednesday that Vincent Simms of New Jersey reeled in a massive tautog on October 21, 2024, setting a new state record for the species.

Simms’ tautog weighed in at 22 pounds, 5.28 ounces, measured 33 inches long, and had a girth of 24.25 inches. The catch was certified by Quaker Lane Bait and Tackle, an official weigh station for state records.

Anglers who believe they’ve hooked a record-setting fish can have their catch verified at any of Rhode Island’s certified weigh stations. Full details on fishing records and weigh station locations can be found on the Rhode Island DEM website.

