Newport, RI based artist Neal Sheldon Salisbury was born and raised outside of Boston, MA and is best known as a celebrity chef and the author of the book “The Billionaire’s Chef: Cooking for the Rich & Famished.” In 2012, Chef Neal decided to take his serious passion for art and photography to the next level and began to split his time behind the stove with being behind the camera.

A longtime Newport summer resident, Salisbury takes his inspiration from the beauty that surrounds him every day when in residence here.

The history, the natural beauty of the island and it’s people come together in a striking and unique photo collection known as “The Ghosts of Newport”.

It is an ethereal journey through a tiny and blessed community that owns the claim of having the greatest amount of America’s castles and colonial homes as well as being known as the Sailing Capitol of the World. Salisbury explores the island’s iconic and gorgeous locations that are rarely scene by anyone but true Newporters.

The images feature naturally beautiful Newporters clad in white sheets, who are stripped of jewelry, emotions and anything that would dictate a specific time period. Salisbury has a unique way of displaying the familiar while exploring the long and rich history of Newport.

“For hundreds of years, thousands of people have come to Newport to live with passion,” said Salisbury. “They come to swim and sail, drink and dance and most of all, to fall in love. We still carry out our lives in the same fashion here: we sleep in the same rooms and roam the same streets and beaches. We still work and play on the same harbor. Newport is an amazing and enduring canvas to live out your dreams.”

