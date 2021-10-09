Alright scream queens, it’s that time of year again! We put together a list of the best haunted houses in New England.

Happy October and Happy Halloween!

1 – Haunted Overload

Haunted Overload is simply one of the most creative and unique haunted attractions in New England. Now located on the DeMeritt Hill Farm on Route 155 in Lee NH. The show has twice been voted one of the top 13 haunted attractions in the country. In 2014 Haunted Overload won ABC’s Great Halloween Fright Fight.

The haunt is changed and expanded each year to give the patron something new and exciting to experience. The night time haunt, while artistically done is extremely scary and parental discretion is advised for younger or sensitive children.

2 – Trail of Terror – Wallingford, CT

Come one, come all to the “Scariest Haunt in New England”.

The Trail of Terror opens October 1, 2021 where you’ll be taken on a terrifying journey through over 30 very interactive scenes with over 80 of your favorite, and not so favorite characters awaiting you. Even more scares, more special effects and more terror.

Parental discretion advised.

3 – Scary Acres

The season of Scary Acres is upon us. The SPIRITS have awoken… the ZOMBIES are hungry… And the crazed FREAKS are LOOSE!!! Take a terrifying hayride to Our Haunted Corn Field. Scary Acres is Now Bigger and Better in 2021! It’s an unforgettably FRIGHTENING experience, Will you survive? This is Scary Acres, and Fear. Lives. Here.

Come see why Scary Acres is one of the Most Popular Haunts in Rhode Island!

4 – Factory of Terror – Fall River, MA Factory of Terror is New England’s premier haunted house. When you visit, be prepared to be scared out of your mind! Factory of Terror is an indoor haunted house offering a frightening and spooky experience. With realistic, detailed rooms featuring cutting edge special effects and horror actors wearing professionally applied make-up and prosthetics, you’re advised to enter at your own risk. 5 – Hysteria at Connors Farm – Danvers, MA HYSTERIA is Massachusetts’ Premiere Haunted Farm and was rated one of the Top Screamparks in America by HauntWorld Magazine in 2014 and 2015. Modern Farmer Magazine ranked the farm #1 on it’s list of Top 13 Haunted Corn Mazes. HYSTERIA at Connors Farm is a terrifying, bone-chilling, CAN’T MISS October destination! The Haunted Farm is HYSTERIA’s feature attraction. This 30+ minute walking trail takes you on a trek through a horror filled forest, along the banks of a real swamp, and around a REAL (historic to the farm) 17th Century Burial Ground. The sights, sounds, and smells you will experience at HYSTERIA’s Haunted Farm are unlike ANYTHING you have encountered at traditional indoor haunted houses. THIS is what REAL nightmares are made of. 6 – Nightmare Vermont Nightmare Vermont is a thrilling, interactive haunted house that has run in underground spaces, and as part of other events since 2004. It has garnered a reputation for cinema-level visual effects, engaging characters, and wild Halloween fun put on by its all-volunteer cast and crew. Come see scrappy evil geniuses team up with community leaders to bring you Vermont’s most exciting and unique event. Parental guidance is strongly suggested for anyone under 13. The event is not for young children, as there are scary moments, blood, mayhem, and adult language, and adult themes. However, Nightmare is not a gross-out slasher event, it is a thrilling story. Expect to be startled and creeped, but mostly expect a good show. You don’t need to be a fan of horror to enjoy Nightmare Vermont.

7 – Canobie Lake Park Screamfest

Looking for the most fall fun for your buck? For six weekends, Canobie Lake Park SCREEEMFEST delivers family fun by day and a healthy dose of fear by night. You get TONS of rides, haunted houses, kid-friendly fun, live shows, roving monsters and much, much more. All in ONE place, all for one low admission price! NO COSTUMES OR MAKEUP PERMITTED.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!