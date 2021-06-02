Governor McKee begins staffing up for 2022 campaign

Governor Dan McKee’s election campaign announced today that it has engaged Rising Tide Interactive, a full-service digital marketing agency, to implement comprehensive digital fundraising and persuasion programs.

Rising Tide Interactive’s work has helped win 30 US Senate and gubernatorial contests. In the past two election cycles the firm’s clients have included the campaigns of Senators Jeanne Shaheen, Mark Warner, Jackie Rosen, Kyrsten Sinema and Tim Kaine — and Governors Gina Raimondo, Andy Beshear, and Kate Brown.

Annie Levene, a partner of Rising Tide, stated “our objective is to create strong grassroots support for the Governor while also building a fundraising enterprise that will support the McKee campaign.”

Mike Trainor, campaign coordinator, stated “The engagement of Rising Tide Interactive rounds out our robust fundraising team, which also includes consultant Laurie Bosio and Finance Director Rachel Goldstein. I am confident the campaign now has the talent, experience, and bandwidth to raise substantial funds to support Governor McKee’s planned candidacy.

