Governor McKee directs flags to fly at Half-Staff

Governor Dan McKee has directed Rhode Island state flags to be flown at half-staff at all state facilities and buildings. The flags will remain at half-staff until sunset on the day of interment in memory of former Warwick Mayor Joseph Solomon, Sr. who passed away this morning.

“Our hearts go out to the family and friends of former Warwick Mayor Joe Solomon,” said Governor McKee. “We are are devastated to learn of his passing. Joe dedicated much of his life to serving a city he loved. He will be deeply missed, but never forgotten.”

The Governor asks Rhode Islanders to lower their state flags as a sign of respect.

Check the flag status at: governor.ri.gov

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!