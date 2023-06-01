­­­­­Governor McKee Issues Proclamation Celebrating LGBTQ+ Pride Month

Governor Dan McKee today issued a proclamation designating June as LGBTQ+ Pride Month.

“Rhode Island stands with the LGBTQ+ community this month and every month. In June, we take the time to celebrate and honor the contributions that the LGBTQ+ community has made to the Ocean State,” said Governor McKee. “Diversity is what makes us all stronger. We will continue to push back against intolerance to ensure all individuals are safe and welcome in Rhode Island.”

“With LGBTQ+ rights under attack in states across the nation, welcoming Pride Month is more important than ever. Today’s celebration is our promise that Rhode Island is and always will be a refuge from persecution,” said Lt. Governor Sabina Matos.

The State House will be illuminated with Pride colors on June 1 and from June 16 through June 18 for Pride Weekend.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

