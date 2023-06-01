Top 10 Stories of May 2023

Here are the most read and talked about stories on Newport Buzz for the month of May.
10 –
9 –
11th Hour Racing Team wins in hometown, with Malizia second, closing up the leaderboard
8 –
Atlantic Shark Institute License Plate Shatters Charity Record – More Than 2,700 Plates Ordered So Far!
7 –
6 –
Travel + Leisure Names Rhode Island One of 11 Best Places in The World to Travel in July
5 –
Advisory Board Recommends Changes To “Middletown Center” Plans
4 –
The Bells will be torn down after ceiling collapse injures teenagers
3 –
2 –
1 –
Three juveniles injured in building collapse at The Bells on Ocean Drive
