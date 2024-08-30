Governor McKee Signs Major Housing Reform Package to Tackle Rhode Island Crisis

Governor Dan McKee took a major step Thursday in tackling Rhode Island’s ongoing housing crisis, signing a series of new bills at the Warwick Housing Authority aimed at speeding up development and making homes more accessible across the state. With House Speaker K. Joseph Shekarchi, Lt. Governor Sabina Matos, Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi, and several other top officials by his side, McKee celebrated the passage of what he called a “historic” housing package.

“Housing is a pathway to better health outcomes, good-paying jobs, generational wealth, and a stronger economy for our state,” McKee said. “I’m proud to sign these bills which will streamline production and cut through the red tape to spur more development across Rhode Island.”

A Slate of Reforms

The new legislation, championed by Speaker Shekarchi, includes a range of reforms designed to jumpstart housing development. Key measures include:

Accessory Dwelling Units (ADUs): Homeowners will now be able to develop a single ADU on their property, aimed at creating more affordable housing options, particularly for seniors and low-income families.

Homeowners will now be able to develop a single ADU on their property, aimed at creating more affordable housing options, particularly for seniors and low-income families. Manufactured Homes: The expansion of rights for manufactured homes allows these structures as an alternative to traditional single-family homes in areas where they are permitted.

The expansion of rights for manufactured homes allows these structures as an alternative to traditional single-family homes in areas where they are permitted. Zoning and Planning: Municipalities can now combine zoning and planning boards to streamline the approval process for new developments.

Municipalities can now combine zoning and planning boards to streamline the approval process for new developments. Electronic Permitting: A new system for electronic permitting aims to reduce bureaucracy and make it easier for developers to get projects approved.

A new system for electronic permitting aims to reduce bureaucracy and make it easier for developers to get projects approved. Affordable Housing: Amendments to zoning laws will incentivize the inclusion of affordable units in new developments, and other bills aim to increase transparency and efficiency in the housing market.

Officials Say Reforms Are Key to Solving Crisis

“We need to build units of every shape and size to overcome our housing crisis,” Lt. Governor Matos emphasized. “The amendments and reforms being signed into law today will cut red tape and allow for the development of housing that meets the varied needs of Rhode Islanders.”

Speaker Shekarchi noted that while Rhode Island has made significant strides in the past few years with nearly 50 new laws aimed at reducing barriers to development, much work remains to be done. “The status quo has not been working in Rhode Island, but we are gradually changing it,” he said. “We still have a long way to go, but we will keep moving the needle forward.”

Rhode Island’s Housing Future

The legislative package signed by Governor McKee builds on a recent surge of state efforts to address the housing shortage. McKee’s administration has already made the largest investment in housing in the state’s history and proposed the largest housing bond to date.

“These 14 bills are vital tools for overcoming significant barriers to housing production and affordability in Rhode Island,” said Interim Housing Secretary Dan Connors. “By streamlining permitting processes, enhancing efficiency, and supporting innovative housing solutions, we are addressing critical housing issues that impact the lives of Rhode Islanders across the state.”

As Rhode Island continues to grapple with a severe housing shortage, leaders are hopeful these reforms will help make housing more accessible and affordable for all. Warwick Mayor Frank Picozzi pointed out that while some areas, like Warwick, are seeing a housing boom, many parts of the state are still struggling with a lack of inventory and skyrocketing costs. “It should not be beyond people’s means to simply have a place to live,” Picozzi said. “The only way to resolve this crisis is to build more housing.”

The fight to fix Rhode Island’s housing crisis is far from over, but with new laws now in place, state leaders are optimistic that the tide may finally be turning.

