Obituary: Carol Ann De Ruggiero (1936-2024)

Carol Ann (Hopkins) De Ruggiero, 87, of Middletown, RI, formerly of Newport, RI, passed away on July 12, 2024, in the Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center. She was the wife of the late CDR Saverio De Ruggiero, Jr., USN, (Ret.).

Born in Palmer, MA, she was the daughter of the late John and Edna (Davis) Hopkins.

Carol graduated with a Bachelor’s Degree from The College of New Rochelle, in New Rochelle, NY, with a B.A. in Biology. During her time in college, she was set up on a blind date, where she met her husband, Saverio, leading to a lifelong partnership filled with love and companionship.

She worked in Boston with the Massachusetts Department of Public Health Cancer Statistics Division before graciously supporting her husband’s extensive naval career. She was a dedicated homemaker, wife, and mother.

Carol was known for her selfless spirit and compassionate nature. She dedicated her time to volunteer work at the American Red Cross at the Newport Naval Hospital and the Potter League for Animals, embodying her love for helping others, both humans and animals alike.

In her free time, Carol found joy in home remodeling projects and intricate miniature work, showcasing her creativity and attention to detail. More recently, she found joy in gardening. Her warm presence and kind soul touched the lives of many, leaving a lasting impact on all who had the pleasure of knowing her. She was thankful for the many good friends and neighbors she met over the years.

Carol is survived by her daughter, Diane Marie De Ruggiero, and husband, Glenn Wolf, of Portsmouth; her sister-in-law, Elaine Hopkins, of Ware, MA; and her niece and nephew, Brian Hopkins and Suzanne Melloni.

In addition to her husband and parents, Carol was preceded in death by her brother, John M. Hopkins.

A Celebration of Life will be held on September 13, 2024, at 12:00 PM at Johnny’s Atlantic Beach Club.

Burial will be private.

Donations in her memory may be made to The American Red Cross, RI Chapter, 100 Niantic Ave Suite A, Providence, RI 02907, https://redcross.org/donate/donation.html, or to Sisters of St. Joseph of Cluny, Javouhey House, 78 Carroll Avenue, Newport, RI 02840.

