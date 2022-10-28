Governor McKee’s New Campaign Ad Focuses on Choice, Protecting Reproductive Rights

On Friday, Governor Dan McKee’s campaign debuted a new ad focusing on one of the key issues in this election: reproductive freedom. In the ad, titled ‘Stand Up for Choice’, Rhode Island women who are concerned about Ashley Kalus’ anti-choice agenda ask voters to stand up for choice and vote for Governor Dan McKee.

“There’s no question about it — a vote for Dan McKee is a vote for reproductive freedom. But Ashley Kalus will fail us. Her extreme, anti-choice agenda is dangerous to Rhode Island women and their right to choose. We will not let Ashley Kalus erase our progress. There is far too much at stake,” said Brexton Isaacs, Campaign Manager for Governor Dan McKee’s campaign. “Ashley Kalus has made it clear that she can’t be trusted to fight for reproductive rights — she has even said she will veto a budget that funds expanded abortion access in Rhode Island. That’s why it is more important than ever to listen to Rhode Island women and stand up for them at the polls on or before November 8.”

This follows an earlier ad highlighting Governor McKee’s actions to protect abortion rights in Rhode Island following the Supreme Courts ruling overturning Roe v. Wade. He has advocated for the Reproductive Privacy Act, and signed an Executive Order to protect women who travel to Rhode Island for safe abortion health care and the providers who adminster them. As promised, his agencies submitted budget proposals that include funding for the Equality in Abortion Coverage Act (EACA), which would extend abortion coverage to Rhode Island families on Medicaid and state employees. Governor McKee has committed to signing the bill when it hits his desk.

Ashley Kalus, endorsed by Rhode Island Right to Life, has publicly admitted that she does not support the EACA, and that she would veto a budget that includes funding for it. She also told WPRI in May that she would not have signed the Reproductive Privacy Act in 2019, had she been Governor.

