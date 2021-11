The worlds is full of sickos who’d love nothing better than to put drugs or razor blades or nails or even Mounds in your child’s Halloween candy. Study this video so you can easily spot the danger when you’re going through your kid’s candy.

Shocking! I almost didn’t even see the gun!!!

PS – You can probably relax because Snopes hasn’t been able to identify a single instance where a stranger poisoned a child with Halloween candy. Ever.

Parents? Yes.

Strangers? Nope!

Happy Halloween!