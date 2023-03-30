Governor signs bill extending outdoor dining in Rhode Island

Governor Daniel McKee today signed a bill into law sponsored by Rep. Carol Hagan McEntee and Sen. Alana DiMario that allows restaurants to continue approved outdoor dining until Feb. 15, 2024.

“The take it outside campaign has proven to be very popular with residents, tourists and business owners alike,” said Representative McEntee (D-Dist. 33, South Kingstown, Narragansett). “With confusing zoning ordinances that vary from town to town, the process of providing outdoor dining can be costly and overly burdensome on small businesses. Passing this bill provides a window of relief while Senator DiMario and I work with all the stakeholders, including the hospitality association, the league of cities and towns, and individual business owners, to find a long-term solution to keep outdoor dining going strong.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the state imposed a moratorium on some local ordinances that prohibited outdoor dining, allowing more restaurants around the state to serve customers outdoors. That moratorium is currently scheduled to end on April 1, 2023.

The legislation (2023-S 0683, 2023-H 5264A) extends that moratorium to Feb. 15, 2024. Both Senator DiMario and Reprehensive McEntee have introduced legislation (2023-S 0300) to make outdoor dining permanent, which they say they will continue to pursue.

“With the warm weather coming, our small-businesses deserve clarity and certainty,” said Senator DiMario (D-Dist. 36, Narragansett, North Kingstown, New Shoreham). “By passing this extension, we ensure restaurants can plan for this spring and summer as we continue to work with local leaders and small business owners to make outdoor dining permanent.”

The legislation passed unanimously in both the House and the Senate.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

