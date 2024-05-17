12 Metre Cafe Closes on Thames Street, Caliente Mexican Grill to Take Its Place

The beloved 12 Metre Cafe on Thames Street has officially closed its doors, making way for a new culinary addition to the neighborhood. According to an agenda item on the Newport City Council’s May 22nd docket, the space will soon be occupied by the Providence based Caliente Mexican Grill.

This new location will be the seventh for Caliente Mexican Grill, which already operates three locations in Providence, one in West Warwick, one at the University of Rhode Island, and one in Malden, Massachusetts. The expansion to Newport marks another milestone for the popular Mexican eatery, known for its vibrant flavors and fresh ingredients.

While many locals are saddened to see the 12 Metre Cafe go, the arrival of Caliente Mexican Grill is being met with excitement and anticipation. The new restaurant promises to bring a variety of Mexican dishes to the heart of Newport, adding to the city’s diverse culinary scene.

We’re sad to say goodbye to the 12 Metre Cafe, but we’re happy to welcome Caliente to Newport. The community looks forward to the grand opening and the delicious offerings that Caliente Mexican Grill will bring to Thames Street.

Stay tuned for updates on the opening date and more details about what to expect from Caliente Mexican Grill’s newest location.

