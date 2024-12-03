Beloved Hummingbird Café Closing Newport Restaurant, Moving to North Carolina

The Hummingbird Café, a cherished fixture on Broadway and renowned for its authentic Caribbean cuisine, announced Monday it is permanently closing its Newport location after eight years. The popular restaurant will relocate to North Carolina, bringing its signature flavors and vibrant culture to a new home.

Known for dishes like Whole Snapper, Jerk Chicken, Oxtail, and Jamaican Mutton, the Hummingbird Café built a loyal following with its bold flavors and warm hospitality. Since opening in 2016, the restaurant has been a go-to spot for both locals and visitors seeking a taste of the Caribbean.

In a heartfelt message shared on social media, owners Dezna and Abe thanked their customers for eight memorable years in Newport. “It has been an incredible journey, filled with wonderful moments, delicious meals, and cherished memories we’ve shared with each of you,” they wrote.

The couple described the decision to move as the start of a new chapter and expressed gratitude for the community’s support. “We carry your kindness and encouragement with us on this next adventure,” the statement read, adding that fans should stay connected through the café’s social media for updates.

News of the closure drew an emotional response from customers, many of whom shared their fondest memories of meals at the Hummingbird Café. “What a loss! I wish I had known so I could’ve stopped in one last time,” one commenter wrote. “You were my favorite restaurant in Newport,” added another.

While details about the new location remain under wraps, the announcement leaves a gap in Newport’s food scene, where the café’s unique blend of authentic Jamaican flavors and vibrant atmosphere had made it a standout.

For updates on the Hummingbird Café’s next steps, fans are encouraged to follow along online as Dezna, Abe, and their team embark on their new journey.

