Newport Restaurant Group Shutters Foodlove Market, Teases New Restaurant

The Newport Restaurant Group announced Monday that Foodlove Market, its chef-driven café and marketplace in Middletown, will permanently close its doors on January 25.

The popular spot, known for its catering services, grab-and-go meals, pizzas, restaurant-style dishes, and curated groceries, was born out of the uncertainty of the pandemic. The group aimed to create a fresh concept to meet the changing dining habits during a time of upheaval in the hospitality industry.

“Foodlove was a risk,” read a heartfelt letter to customers and the Aquidneck Island community. “We are proud to have created something locals loved and that felt truly different from our other concepts. But despite growing sales year over year, the concept has continued to realize unsustainable losses.”

The group expressed gratitude to loyal customers and the dedicated staff, many of whom have been with Foodlove since its inception three years ago.

The market will remain open until January 25, offering customers a final chance to enjoy its offerings.

While Foodlove Market is closing, Newport Restaurant Group isn’t stepping away from the space. Later this year, a new restaurant concept will take its place. In the interim, Wooden Pin Baking Co., the group’s wedding cake business, will operate there by appointment only.

“Please stay tuned for more information,” the letter concluded, as the group thanked loyal customers and the dedicated staff who helped bring the concept to life.

