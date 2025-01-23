Sardella’s “Cuisine For A Cause” Raises Over $12,000 for MLK Community Center

Newport restaurateurs Richard Sardella and Patrick Fitzgerald have reason to celebrate after their “Cuisine For A Cause” fundraising drive exceeded expectations, raising over $12,000 for the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Community Center of Newport.

The drive, held over the MLK holiday weekend, was spearheaded by Sardella’s Italian Restaurant and its sister eatery, Imbriglio’s Pizzeria Napoletana. The restaurants pledged to donate 20% of gross sales with a goal of $10,000 to support the Center’s critical hunger relief programs. Thanks to an outpouring of community support, the final donation totaled $12,565.

“It was wonderful seeing so many friends of the Center enjoying meals at Sardella’s and Imbriglio’s over MLK weekend,” said Heather Hole Strout, executive director of the MLK Center. “This generous donation comes at a perfect time when our clients need us more than ever. We help thousands of Newport County residents year-round, and this contribution makes a real impact.”

Sardella’s, a Newport mainstay set to celebrate its 45th anniversary in 2025, and Imbriglio’s, known for its Neapolitan-style pizza, drew enthusiastic crowds throughout the weekend.

Patrick Fitzgerald expressed his gratitude to the community, saying, “Richard and our families are proud to be a part of our restaurants’ commitment to supporting the MLK Center. Thanks, as always, to our wonderful guests.”

