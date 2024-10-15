Chomp Kitchen & Drinks Set to Take Over Newport’s Fifth Element Restaurant

The Fifth Element—the beloved Broadway hotspot—has sold and is landing in the capable clutches of Chomp Kitchen & Drinks, the burger powerhouse already crushing it in Warren and Providence.

Chomp’s owners broke the news today, revealing their plans to launch a third location at 111 Broadway, taking over where The Fifth Element left off. The new eatery is set to open its doors early next year, dishing up Chomp’s signature comfort food, killer cocktails, and famed community vibe to Newport’s bustling restaurant row.

“We are honored to be the new stewards of this iconic restaurant and can’t wait to join the Broadway community,” the Chomp team said in a statement, stoking excitement among local foodies.

For fans of Chomp’s burgers, beers, and from-scratch comfort food, this is a game-changer. Newport’s Broadway is about to get a whole lot tastier—because when Chomp sinks its teeth into something, it’s bound to make waves.

Get ready, Newport. The countdown to burger bliss has begun.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chomp Kitchen and Drinks (@chompri)

