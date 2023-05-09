GUYOT environnement – Team Europe has dismasted 600 miles east of Newport, all onboard are safe

GUYOT environnement – Team Europe has dismasted in the north Atlantic, just over 600 miles east of Newport, Rhode Island.

The team on board reports all crew are safe and are working to secure the boat.

The team has been racing through challenging conditions, with gale force winds gusting above 30 knots.

We will have more information as it becomes available.

Check www.theoceanrace.com for latest updates.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

