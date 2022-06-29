Here’s who’s running for office in Newport

The deadline to declare candidacy for the 2022 elections passed today at 4pm and there were a few surprises. Former Mayor Jamie Bova is not running for another term, nor is Councilor Elizabeth Fuerte.
Former Councilor Susan Taylor is back and running for council-at-large after being defeated two years ago when she referred to the North End of Newport as a ghetto.
Former School Committee member David Carlin has thrown his hat in the ring to challenge long time incumbent Kate Leonard.
School Committee Chair ray Gomes will not seek reelection.
Here’s the line up.
NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL
Council At-Large (4 seats)
Jeanne Marie Napolitano
Lynn Underwood Ceglie
Eames Yates, Jr.
Katherine Jessup
Mark D Aramli
Ryan Kelley
Stephanie Smyth
Tyler Romero
Susan Taylor
Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong
First Ward
Angela McCalla
Second Ward
Charlie Holder
Third Ward
Kate Leonard
David Carlin Jr.
SCHOOL COMMITTEE (7 seats)
James Dring
Sandra Flowers
Kendra Wilson Mueter
Louisa Boatwright
Rebecca Bolan
Robert Power
Robert Leary
Stephanie Winslow
GENERAL ASSEMBLY
House District 73
Marvin Abney (D)
House District 75
Lauren Carson (D)
Senate District 13
Dawn Euer (D)
David A. Quiroa (R)
