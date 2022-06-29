Here’s who’s running for office in Newport

The deadline to declare candidacy for the 2022 elections passed today at 4pm and there were a few surprises. Former Mayor Jamie Bova is not running for another term, nor is Councilor Elizabeth Fuerte.

Former Councilor Susan Taylor is back and running for council-at-large after being defeated two years ago when she referred to the North End of Newport as a ghetto.

Former School Committee member David Carlin has thrown his hat in the ring to challenge long time incumbent Kate Leonard.

School Committee Chair ray Gomes will not seek reelection.

Here’s the line up.

NEWPORT CITY COUNCIL

Council At-Large (4 seats)

Jeanne Marie Napolitano

Lynn Underwood Ceglie

Eames Yates, Jr.

Katherine Jessup

Mark D Aramli

Ryan Kelley

Stephanie Smyth

Tyler Romero

Susan Taylor

Xaykham Rexford Khamsyvoravong

First Ward

Angela McCalla

Second Ward

Charlie Holder

Third Ward

Kate Leonard

David Carlin Jr.

SCHOOL COMMITTEE (7 seats)

James Dring

Sandra Flowers

Kendra Wilson Mueter

Louisa Boatwright

Rebecca Bolan

Robert Power

Robert Leary

Stephanie Winslow

GENERAL ASSEMBLY

House District 73

Marvin Abney (D)

House District 75

Lauren Carson (D)

Senate District 13

Dawn Euer (D)

David A. Quiroa (R)

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!