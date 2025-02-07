Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Feb. 3–Feb. 7)

This week in the Rhode Island General Assembly, lawmakers introduced several pieces of legislation aimed at addressing key issues ranging from health care and workers’ rights to technology and public safety. Highlights include proposals to improve access to affordable health care, protect the right to repair electronics, and enhance protections for vulnerable populations. Here’s a look at some of the key bills that were unveiled.

Senate Introduces Health Care Accessibility Bills

Senator Melissa Murray (D-Woonsocket, North Smithfield), chair of the Senate Committee on Health and Human Services, announced the introduction of a nine-bill package aimed at improving health care accessibility and affordability. The proposed legislation seeks to reduce administrative barriers to patient care, protect individuals from overwhelming medical debt, and promote overall access to care at lower costs.

Right to Repair Legislation Introduced

A new legislative package seeks to bolster Rhode Islanders’ right to repair personal electronics and farm equipment. Rep. Rebecca Kislak (D-Providence) and Sen. Robert Britto (D-East Providence, Pawtucket) introduced the Digital Electronics Right to Repair Act, which would allow consumers and independent repair shops access to manuals, parts, and tools. Additionally, Rep. Mary Ann Shallcross Smith (D-Lincoln, Pawtucket) proposed similar legislation for electronics-enabled farm equipment, while Rep. Grace Diaz (D-Providence) and Sen. Mark McKenney (D-Warwick) are sponsoring legislation for assistive technology devices like wheelchairs.

Circuit Breaker Tax Credit Raised

Sen. Linda Ujifusa (D-Portsmouth, Bristol) and Rep. Megan Cotter (D-Exeter, Richmond, Hopkinton) introduced a bill to raise both the eligibility limit and the maximum credit for Rhode Island’s “circuit breaker” tax credit. The legislation aims to provide relief to low-income seniors and individuals with disabilities.

Protecting Workers’ First Amendment Rights

Sen. Matthew LaMountain (D-Warwick, Cranston) introduced a bill to protect employees’ First Amendment rights in the workplace. The proposed law would allow workers to refuse attendance at employer-sponsored meetings regarding political or religious matters and protect them from being compelled to listen to political or religious speeches.

Training Lifeguards and Rangers in Narcan Use

Rep. William O’Brien (D-North Providence) proposed a bill requiring lifeguards and park rangers at public beaches and facilities to be trained in administering opioid antagonists like Narcan. The bill mandates that all such facilities have at least four doses of opioid antagonists available on-site.

Nursing Home Workforce Standards Bill Reintroduced

Rep. Scott Slater (D-Providence) and Sen. Bridget Valverde (D-North Kingstown, East Greenwich, South Kingstown) have reintroduced a bill to establish a 13-member advisory board aimed at addressing challenges in the nursing home industry. The Rhode Island Nursing Home Workforce Standards Advisory Board would keep state leaders informed on market conditions and help develop solutions to improve conditions for nursing home staff and patients. The Assembly passed the bill last year, but it was vetoed by the governor.

Regulation of Crypto ATMs Proposed

Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) and Rep. Julie Casimiro (D-North Kingstown, Exeter) introduced legislation to regulate cryptocurrency ATMs. The bill is designed to protect Rhode Islanders from growing scams that involve cryptocurrency ATMs used to defraud victims.

Statewide Transit Funding through Rideshare Taxes

Sen. Meghan Kallman (D-Pawtucket, Providence) introduced a bill to fund statewide transit and street infrastructure projects by using proceeds from rideshare taxes. The legislation aims to boost public transportation services and support the development of a comprehensive transit system.

Medicaid Reimbursement for Quality Care in Nursing Homes

Rep. Brandon Potter (D-Cranston) and Sen. Brian Thompson (D-Woonsocket, Cumberland) introduced legislation to incentivize quality care at nursing facilities. The bill seeks to change Medicaid reimbursement practices to encourage better care through financial rewards for facilities that meet quality standards.

Tour of 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline Call Center

Senate Health and Human Services Committee Chairwoman Melissa Murray and Sen. Alana DiMario (D-Narragansett, North Kingstown, New Shoreham) hosted a tour of the 988 Suicide & Crisis Lifeline call center in East Providence. The tour was organized to highlight the importance of supporting mental and behavioral health resources.

