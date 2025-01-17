Highlights from the Rhode Island General Assembly: Week in Review (Jan 13-Jan 17)

The Rhode Island General Assembly was abuzz with activity this week, addressing key issues ranging from the state budget to housing and taxation. Here’s a summary of the most notable developments:

Governor submits FY 2026 budget proposal

Governor Daniel McKee unveiled his FY 2026 state budget, introduced to the House by Finance Committee Chairman Marvin L. Abney (D-Newport, Middletown). The proposal will undergo detailed analysis in the coming months through House and Senate finance committee meetings.

State of the State address delivered

In a joint session Tuesday, Gov. McKee outlined his vision for Rhode Island during his State of the State address. Key priorities included raising per-capita income, tackling homelessness, replacing the Washington Bridge, and proposing a ban on assault weapons.

‘Millionaires’ tax’ proposed

Rep. Karen Alzate (D-Pawtucket, Central Falls) and Sen. Melissa Murray (D-Woonsocket, North Smithfield) announced plans for a surtax on incomes exceeding $1 million. Revenue from the proposed tax would fund education, infrastructure improvements, and essential services for vulnerable residents.

Call for homelessness state of emergency

Senate President Dominick J. Ruggerio (D-North Providence, Providence) and Senate Democrats urged Gov. McKee to declare a state of emergency to combat homelessness. A petition initiated by Rep. Teresa A. Tanzi (D-South Kingstown, Narragansett) and Sen. Tiara T. Mack (D-Providence) supported this request.

Minimum wage increase legislation introduced

Rep. David A. Bennett (D-Warwick, Cranston) proposed a bill to gradually increase Rhode Island’s minimum wage from $15 to $20 over five years.

Primary care rate review reintroduced

Sen. Ryan W. Pearson (D-Cumberland, Lincoln) renewed efforts to require the Health Insurance Commissioner to review Medicaid rates for primary care services, aiming to improve healthcare access.

Utilities profit cap proposed

Rep. Megan L. Cotter (D-Exeter, Richmond, Hopkinton) introduced legislation to limit profit margins for utility companies distributing electricity and natural gas, aiming to ease the burden on residents struggling with rising energy costs.

New AI and technology committee formed

Sen. Victoria Gu (D-Westerly, Charlestown, South Kingstown) was named chair of the new Senate Committee on Artificial Intelligence and Emerging Technologies. The committee will examine the societal and ethical implications of emerging technologies.

Housing affordability in focus

House commissions met with the Rhode Island Public Expenditure Council to review a report on housing policy and investment. Discussions centered on affordability, land use, and tenant regulations.

Equity impact legislation gains support

Lawmakers rallied behind a bill by Rep. David Morales (D-Providence) to establish equity impact statements, tools designed to assess how legislation could address disparities in Rhode Island law and society.

