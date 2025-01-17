In Honor of Benjamin Franklin’s 319th Birthday: Remembering His Ties to Newport, RI

On Jan. 17th, as we celebrate the birth of Benjamin Franklin, one of America’s most iconic founding fathers, it’s worth taking a moment to reflect on his lesser-known ties to Newport, RI—a city that quietly played a significant role in the fabric of his life and legacy.

James Franklin, Benjamin’s older brother, was a pioneer in colonial printing and journalism. In 1727, James established the Rhode Island Gazette here in Newport, the first newspaper in the colony. Its creation marked a milestone in expanding access to news and ideas in early Rhode Island.

While Ben Franklin’s documented visits to Newport were relatively limited, their importance cannot be overstated. As a burgeoning hub of commerce and innovation, Newport was a natural stop for Franklin, particularly in his roles as postmaster general and diplomat. Its strategic location and status as a thriving seaport made Newport an essential link in the colonial postal system—a system Franklin famously overhauled to enhance communication and efficiency throughout the colonies.

The Franklin family’s influence left a lasting imprint on Newport. James Franklin’s contributions to the city’s publishing landscape laid the groundwork for Newport’s intellectual and cultural development. Meanwhile, Benjamin’s legacy of innovation and civic improvement continues to resonate, aligning with Newport’s rich history of resilience and reinvention.

Today, traces of Franklin’s spirit can be felt in Newport’s historical landmarks and institutions, which celebrate the values he championed: curiosity, innovation, and community. Not to mention, both his brother, James, and his sister-and-law, Ann, are buried in Newport. As we honor Franklin’s birthday, it’s fitting to also recognize Newport’s enduring connection to one of the nation’s most brilliant minds—a connection forged through shared ideals and a commitment to progress.

So, on this Jan. 17th, raise a glass to Benjamin Franklin: inventor, diplomat, writer, and occasional visitor to Newport. Let us celebrate the enduring bond between a man who shaped a nation and a city that upholds his legacy.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

