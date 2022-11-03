Holiday Lights Spectacular will return to Roger Williams Park Zoo beginning Nov. 25

Bring family and friends to experience Holiday Lights Spectacular – an annual walk-through experience just in time for the holidays. Featuring festive, larger-than-life dazzling displays, this year’s event is even bigger and brighter boasting more than 3 ½ million illuminated lights that transform the Zoo into a winter wonderland! Join us and ring in the season nightly from November 25 through January 1, 2023. Bundle up, grab an adult beverage, hot chocolate, or roast some s’mores and stroll through 40 acres of illuminated pathways.

From radiant reindeers to sparkly snowmen, this is a must-see experience this holiday season. And for the little ones, Santa will be at the Spectacular on select Thursday nights in December through Christmas. The visit is free to families who have a same-night ticket for the 5 or 6 pm timeslot only.

Holiday Lights Spectacular is open rain or shine. The experience runs 5:00 – 9:30 pm. Tickets are timed-entry and available for purchase online only. NO REFUNDS OR RESCHEDULING. This program does not include animal exhibits. Please note: the Holiday Lights Spectacular features flashing lights which may affect photosensitive visitors. See below for details on pricing, parking, and our weather and membership policies.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!