House of the Week: French-Style Country Home Offered For $1,650,000

180 Ferry Road, Bristol – 3 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, 3,175 square feet – Offered by Residential Properties for $1,650,000

“BeechLion” an energy efficient, jewel box of luminous interior spaces enhanced by its exceptional gardens on one half acre in the verdant area of Blithewold. “BeechLion” is a French-style, 3-bedroom, 2.5-bath country house designed for easy, single level living ideal for elegant entertaining.

The light filled, open layout features a large vaulted living room with dining area and office, while an elegant kitchen with a hidden pantry create a seamless flow in and out. Two pairs of French doors from the living room and a French door from the kitchen sitting room access a bluestone patio with an outdoor fireplace.

The elegant chef’s kitchen features a nine-foot marble island to provide seating for four. The kitchen is equipped with a French LaCanche range, two dishwashers and two columns of refrigeration. Cloistered from the living area is the private bedroom suite which includes an exhilaratingly designed spa bath, walk in closet and comfortable home office.

While wired for optimal 21st century efficiency, “Beechlion” teases with a few delightful odes to European history: the downstairs powder room, with glass tiles from Italy, has an eye-catching mural of an Albrecht Durer lion painting from 1494. Outside, the natural canopy from three large potted trees in the front patio are Ulmus Glabra Camperdownii, or weeping Camperdown elms, which descended from a weeping dwarf elm found growing at Camperdown House in Dundee, Scotland in 1835. Close to Newport, Boston and beyond.

