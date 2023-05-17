House of the Week: Shelter Harbor estate offered for $2,250,000

$2,250,000 – 4 bedrooms – 2.5 bathrooms – 1,896 square feet – offered by Lori Joyal of Lila Delman Compass

Incredible Shelter Harbor offering! This amazing opportunity includes 72 VERDI, which has a magnificent presence upon entering the property. The home features a flexible floor plan with three levels of living space, central air, a four bedroom septic system and lovely views of QUONOCHONTAUG POND and beyond to the ATLANTIC OCEAN. The interior has a wood burning fireplace, a three floor ELEVATOR, a gas fireplace in the primary bedroom and a gas fireplace in the finished lower walkout level. After a perfect day at the Weekapaug Beach or Quonnie pond…come home to a refreshing outdoor shower.

To add to this SPECTACULAR opportunity, 83 ROSSINI ROAD IS INCLUDED with this home which is a ONE QUARTER ACRE BUILDABLE LOT with BEAUTIFUL VIEWS of QUONOCHONTAUG POND and beyond to the ATLANTIC OCEAN. You can build a new home on the lot, or perhaps add a pool, an outdoor kitchen,fire pit, volleyball… simply endless opportunities! The home conveys in its current condition and awaits your personal touches. SHELTER HARBOR enjoys beach privileges to WEEKAPAUG Beach and has TENNIS COURTS, QUONNIE POND ACCESS, several areas to store your KAYAKS and PADDLE BOARDS, clamming, fishing and much more… GROVE DOCK for swimming on QUONNIE POND. Enjoy all that Shelter Harbor embodies… a true sense of community and it is no wonder people love to call Shelter Harbor their home.

