House of the Week: Spring Street Condo offered for $599,000

Grey Gables – 569 Spring Street – Open house Saturday April 9 from noon till 2pm.

2 bedrooms – 1 bathroom – 1,190 square feet

New Offering! Spacious, two bed sunny unit in a coveted and eclectic Victorian Era Manse with charm and original architectural details. Views of Newport Bridge, Newport Harbor, Goat Island, Jamestown, and Morton Park.

Enjoy all the Newport amenities from this prime location nestled between waterfront and mansion district. This updated and restored unit offers a modern kitchen and bath, newer mechanicals and gleaming hardwood floors.

Easy walk to Downtown Newport, Salve Regina, Morton Park, the beaches, cliff walk, shopping, dining, the harbor, Ocean Drive, and yacht clubs. Two off-street assigned parking spaces complete the package.

Photo credit: Choppy Media – https://www.instagram.com/joshuachopy/

