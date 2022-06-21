House of the Week: The Stables at Gray Craig listed for $6.5 million

216 Gray Craig Road, Middletown – 5 bedrooms – 4 full bathrooms, 2 half bathrooms – 7,763 square feet offered by Lila Delman Compass Real Estate.

Built in 1926 and nestled within a 77 acre estate, “The Stables at Gray Craig” is one of the more peaceful and private residences on Aquidneck Island. Offering 5 bedrooms, 4 full and 2 half baths within 7,800 sq ft., the main house and its guest quarters are abundant in period detail and charm. The first level is both elegant and comfortable and is comprised of a spacious great room, an office which leads to a beautiful patio, dining room which is conveniently located next to the expansive kitchen, family room, two bathrooms, and two bedrooms. The second level consists of a large primary suite and a guest bedroom with a full bath.





The third level is a separate seating area with a private balcony that overlooks spectacular grounds with a wonderful ocean view. The lower level is partially finished w/ a magnificent wine cellar and lounge area, gym and half bath. The original Gray Craig estate was designed by well-known architect, Harrie T Lindeberg and was centered around a chateau-like home which included kennels, greenhouses, a secret garden, tea house, gate house and “The Stables”. Currently, the Gray Craig estate makes up a very desirable private association which abuts acres of conservation land and wildlife sanctuaries. Located 2+ miles from downtown Newport and 1/2 mile from Sachuest Beach the location is a perfect retreat for those who desire privacy, but also enjoy having the ocean and all that Newport has to offer in close proximity.

