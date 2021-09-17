International Seapower Symposium Newport: Welcome Remarks

Welcome remarks for the International Seapower Symposium. The International Seapower Symposium is a conference hosted biennially by the Chief of Naval Operations and the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island. ISS provides a forum for dialogue between international heads of navies and coast guards to bolster maritime security by providing opportunity to collaborate, develop trust, and further navy-to-navy training.

Chief of Naval Operations Adm. Mike Gilday is hosting more than 140 delegates, including the U.S. Secretary of the Navy and international heads of navies and coast guards from more than 100 nations, at the U.S. Naval War College in Newport, Rhode Island, September 14-17, for the 24th International Seapower Symposium.

“Peace does not happen by accident,” said Gilday. “That is why we sail with like-minded navies around the globe to keep the seas open and free. Together, we ensure access to the maritime commons and provide security, stability, and prosperity for all. Cooperation, when applied with naval power, promotes freedom and peace, and prevents intimidation and aggression. It also breeds trust, which is something you cannot surge.”

First held in Newport in 1969 and biennially thereafter, the International Seapower Symposium provides a forum for dialogue between international navies and coast guards to bolster maritime security by providing opportunities for international heads of navies and coast guards to collaborate, develop trust, and further navy-to-navy training.

