James Montgomery Asks for Help After Gear Stolen Outside Newport Home

A quick stop to grab a coat turned into a frustrating setback for local musician James Montgomery, who discovered his essential performance equipment was stolen from his driveway Saturday night.

Montgomery said the theft happened within three minutes outside his home on Division Street when he went inside to put on a heavier coat. His gig bag, containing 14 harmonicas, three microphones, cables, and a wireless system, was taken while he prepared for a performance at The Cooke House.

“Thank God for neighbors who found some of my stuff on the lawn at the Arnold Cemetery on Pelham Street,” Montgomery shared in a social media post. However, several items remain missing, including an SM-57 microphone, an XLR microphone cable, and a small black box with a LEKATO wireless kit.

Montgomery described the missing box as about 6 inches by 4 inches and urged neighbors in the Historic Hill area to keep an eye out for the gear.

“I learned a hard lesson,” he wrote. “Even on our Hill, a perfectly safe area, one has to be careful to guard against petty criminals!”

Community members have rallied behind Montgomery, pledging to help in the search and offering support.

If you have any information about the stolen items, Montgomery please contact the Newport police at (401) 847-1306. Residents are also encouraged to report suspicious activity to local authorities.

