Obituary: Lawrence L. Chase (1936-2024)

Lawrence L. Chase, 88, of Newport, Rhode Island, went to be with his Savior on December 5, 2024 surrounded by family. He was the husband of Lynn (Heggen) Chase for nearly 62 years.

Born in Newport, RI on June 18, 1936, Larry was the son of the late John F. and Hope (Levens) Chase. After graduation from Rogers High School in Newport, he received his bachelor’s degree from Wheaton College (IL). He began a teaching career at Thompson Junior High School in Newport before getting a master’s degree in Mathematics Education from the University of Florida. Larry taught high school math in Kinnelon, NJ for several years before changing careers to work at IBM in Poughkeepsie, NY, where he was a computer programmer for eight years.

Larry and Lynn returned to Newport in 1974 and joined his father at Tilley Avenue Greenhouse before taking over the business and developing it into Chase’s Greenhouses florist business for 25 years, retiring in 2006. Larry was a longtime and dedicated member of First Presbyterian Church, holding various roles at the church including elder and deacon.

Outside of work Larry enjoyed following professional sports, particularly Boston teams, and college basketball. His passion for growing led to many years of gardening in retirement. He was always happy to share his plants and flowers with friends and family.

Larry’s joy in life was his family. He is survived by his wife and business partner, Lynn, and their children David L. Chase of Newport; Kristin Chase Henderson and her husband Mark of Newtown Square, PA; and Jennifer R. Chase of Providence. Larry also is survived by three grandchildren, Nathaniel, Luke and Matthew Henderson. He also leaves siblings Roland Chase and his wife Ruth Ann of Newport; Frederick Chase of Middletown; Gerald Chase and his wife Ann Mary of Attleboro, MA; Hope Chase and her husband David Jenkins of Columbia, MD; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services will be held on Thursday, December 12, 2024 at 11 a.m. at First Presbyterian Church, Broadway, Newport. Family will be receiving guests after the service in the church Fellowship Hall. Burial will be private.

Donations in his memory may be made to the First Presbyterian Church, 4 Everett St, Newport, RI 02840, and The Salvation Army.

