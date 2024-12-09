Salve Regina Finalizes Agreement with Newport, Neighbors to Build New Residence Hall

Salve Regina University has finalized an agreement with the City of Newport and local residents to construct a new oceanside residence hall, a project expected to provide significant benefits for both the university and the local community. The facility, designed to house 205 undergraduate students, will be built at the corner of Shepard and Lawrence Avenues, near the historic William Watts Sherman House.

As part of the agreement, the university will install sidewalks along Shepard Avenue to improve pedestrian safety. Additionally, Salve has designated a property on Victoria Avenue for potential redevelopment as a natural-grass athletic field.

The new residence hall is a key component of Salve Regina’s strategic plan to increase on-campus housing, fostering a vibrant university culture while addressing a critical need in Newport. By accommodating more students on campus, the project is expected to make more homes and apartments available, relieving pressure on Newport’s competitive rental market.

“We are grateful to our neighbors and the City of Newport for this agreement and believe that the new residence hall will be a wonderful addition to our campus and to the local community to which we’re so closely connected,” said Salve president Dr. Kelli J. Armstrong.

Construction is set to begin in spring 2025, with the building scheduled to welcome students in fall 2026. University officials believe the initiative will enrich the student experience while contributing positively to the community.

