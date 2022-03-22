Judge rules that Bishop’s 4th Street Diner can stay in their location through Summer 2022

A District Court judge on Monday ruled that Bishop’s 4th Street Diner can operate at their current location until September 1, 2022.

The execution of the eviction order has been stayed until September 1st provided that Bishop’s pays February and March rent within 10 days and that all future rent due is paid on time as well as future water and sewer charges.

Bishop’s had been fighting an eviction notice from Colbea Enterprises LLC. Colbea Enterprises LLC owns the property the diner sits on and submitted a special use permit to expand the gas station next store adding a Seasons Market and car wash.

Both parties will make a joint statement on the agreement.

Bishop’s 4th Street Diner has been operating from its current location on JT Connell Highway since 1967.

Here’s the order:

