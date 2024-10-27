Jury Awards $5.4 Million in Negligence Case Over Nathan Bruno’s Suicide, Faulting School Officials and Coach

A jury has awarded $5.4 million to the family of Nathan Bruno, a 15-year-old Portsmouth High School student who died by suicide in 2018, concluding a lawsuit alleging that the negligence of school officials and a football coach contributed to the teenager’s death.

The verdict, announced on Wednesday, found then-football coach Ryan Moniz responsible, holding that his conduct directly contributed to Nathan’s death. The court also found Portsmouth High’s former principal, acting principal, and athletic director negligent in their handling of events leading up to the suicide.

The lawsuit, initiated by Nathan’s father, Rick Bruno, outlined a series of allegations suggesting that Moniz had isolated and pressured Nathan in the weeks before his death. According to court documents, the tension began when Moniz started receiving prank texts and calls allegedly involving Nathan and other students. Nathan, who had left the football team the previous year, reportedly felt ostracized by Moniz, who allegedly instructed players to avoid him and referred to him disparagingly.

The day before Nathan’s death, Moniz pressured him to reveal the identities of other students involved in the prank. Nathan’s classmates and friends testified that the coach confronted him publicly and used intimidating tactics, such as standing near him in the cafeteria in a way that led others to shun Nathan, causing what one friend described as an “emotional heart attack.”

Further, Moniz reportedly threatened to resign during a team meeting if students failed to reveal the prank’s instigators. The same night, three players visited Nathan’s home, warning him that Moniz would quit if he didn’t disclose other names. The following day, Nathan took his own life.

The plaintiffs argued that school administrators failed to intervene appropriately after becoming aware of Moniz’s actions, which included disciplinary requests and a police investigation. The lawsuit contends that the school resource officer encouraged Moniz to contact the police directly, but administrators did not inform Nathan’s father or his guidance counselor about these developments. Allegedly, Moniz was also allowed to move Nathan to a different physical education class without notifying his parents.

The plaintiffs pointed to other actions, including Moniz’s previous reports about Nathan’s attendance and alleged marijuana use, as part of a larger pattern of undue scrutiny and discipline against the teenager. Jamestown Detective Derek Carlino, who was involved in the police investigation at Moniz’s request, was also found negligent for allegedly disclosing confidential details about Nathan to the coach.

The jury’s decision has stirred conversations about the responsibilities of school officials and coaches in managing students’ emotional wellbeing. Since Nathan’s death, the Rhode Island legislature passed a 2021 law bearing his name, mandating suicide prevention policies and training for school staff.

“This was an utter failure, a coach pressuring a young boy in front of his peers and the administration allowing it to go unchecked,” said Peter Cerilli, one of the attorneys for the Bruno family. “There was essentially bullying at the hands of a trusted adult.”

Although Moniz no longer coaches the Portsmouth football team, he remains employed by the school district. Representatives for the school district noted that unresolved legal issues may continue in Rhode Island’s courts, affecting the potential appeals.

The awarded amount includes $3.1 million in damages, with additional interest calculated from the date of Nathan’s death, bringing the total to $5.4 million.

