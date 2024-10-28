Letter to the Editor: Vote Ian Martins for Newport City Council At-Large

To the Editor:

My name is Mike Martins, and I would like to take a moment to introduce you to my son, Ian. Ian is the grandson of Jack Martins, who many here still remember as a big personality loved by the community. This affection is honored with the park on the point dedicated to him.

Ian has inherited many of Jack’s traits and would undoubtedly have been his biggest supporter. At just 30 years old, Ian knows Newport intimately, having grown up here. He attended Garrietson daycare, Underwood Elementary, Thompson Junior High, and graduated from Rogers High School. Throughout his youth, he danced the Monster Mash, played in the Thompson band, participated in countless basketball games at the hut, and stood out as a goalie on the Rogers soccer team.

Ian is intelligent and opinionated. Although he could have pursued a high-paying job in New York City after college, he chose to build his life in Newport, following in the footsteps of countless ancestors whose roots go back to Newport’s founding in 1639. As a small business owner and renter, he has firsthand knowledge of the challenges facing our community. Now, as a newly married man and father to a young son, Ian is determined to make a difference, and I commend his passion for our town. I urge you to consider him when you vote in November.

Mike Martins

Newport, RI

