Obituary: Hugh Daniel Finnegan (1933-2024)

Hugh Daniel Finnegan “Dan”, proud father of 8 children of Newport, RI, died peacefully in Newport, RI on December 30, 2024.

Born in Newport in 1933 to Hugh John Finnegan and Bridget Beatrice (Lynch) Finnegan. Dan attended St. Mary’s School and graduated from Rogers High School in Newport, and then served in the Army as a member of the 716th Military Police from 1953-1955.

When he completed his military service, he married the love of his life, Mary Power Finnegan, in 1955 and built a life and family through almost 70 years of marriage. They were partners in life and for many years, in the businesses they built together, HD Finnegan Construction and Dan-Mar Associates.

A devoted and loving father to Katherine Finnegan-Walker, Maureen Paul (Michael), Dan Finnegan Jr. (Julie), Patricia Dattel (Jay), Mary Needham (Mark), Brian Finnegan (Grace), Sheila Finnegan (Kathy) and John Finnegan, who dearly miss him and the life lessons he imparted to them. He taught them all the importance of hard work (“We Start at Eight!”), honesty, and the value of a great story (“A story isn’t a story unless you embellish!”).

Dan is the beloved grandfather of 20 grandchildren – Brewster, Christopher, Kyle, Caroline, Kathleen, Corinne, Adam, Philip, Bridget, Maradyth, Derek, Andrew, Kevin, Elaine, Stephen, Jennifer, Matthew, Tara, Birtukan, and Aubree – and 20 great-grandchildren – who will all miss his loving advice, sense of humor and great stories about the town he loved.

Besides his wife Mary, he is survived by all of his children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and his sister Mary Hebert, all of whom he was deeply grateful for.

Dan is preceded in death by his brother John Cornelius Finnegan and his son-in-law Steve Nemec.

Calling hours will be held Sunday, January 5 from 2:00 to 5:00 PM at the O’Neill-Hayes Funeral Home, 465 Spring St, Newport. A Mass of Christian burial will be held Monday, January 6 at St. Mary’s Church, corner of Spring St & Memorial Blvd, Newport at 10:00 AM. Burial will follow at St. Columba Cemetery, 465 Brown’s Ln, Middletown.

In lieu of flowers, donations in Dan’s name may be made to St. Mary’s Church, PO Box 547, Newport, RI 02840, www.stmarynewportri.org/How-to-Donate or to John Clarke Senior Living, c/o Activities Fund, 600 Valley Rd, Middletown, RI 02842.

