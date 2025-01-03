Buzzing Around Newport: Lobster Bar Hosts Polar Plunge to Ring in the New Year and Support the Bonrock Foundation

Why Plunge When You Can Cannonball, Jackknife, or Cartwheel Your Way into Newport Harbor for the New Year!

DJ Bells provided encouragement, the Kilroy family delivered the perfect venue, and Frankie Silvia lined up contestants on the patio of The Lobster Bar before their jumps into frosty Newport Harbor on January 1, all to benefit the Bonrock Foundation.

Safety was never a question with the capable Gunning family on hand. Don Gunning, who owns Marine Safety Services, coordinated the timing of the jumps, ensuring each shivering swimmer safely passed by his crew, which included sons Conner, a safety diver; Garrett, an EMT; and Danny, a pararescueman in the U.S. Air Force. Also in the water was retired Newport Police officer and safety diver Jeff Clarke. Keeping a watchful eye from the dock was the lovely nurse Lisa Gunning.

The weather was cool but sunny. Patrick Kilroy credited his mother, Bonnie, for the favorable conditions. The event is named for the beloved matriarch who purchased The Landing in 1979 and The Lobster Bar in 2012. Mrs. Kilroy supported many area youth. Her children created The Bonrock Foundation to honor her legacy. Funds from the event will provide scholarships, sporting equipment, school supplies, and anything else that will “ignite the passions” of local kids.

Participants paid to plunge off the dock or ham it up for the main event: the cannonball competition, which was live-streamed online and in The Lobster Bar for VIPs like Angie & Bobby Johnson, Brian Stout, and PJ Catledge.

Getting the party started this year was Newport Mayor Charlie Holder, who made a sizable splash with his cannonball. There were newcomers and those returning for the second year, like Nephi DePalma, Luke Devine, and Joe Dumas. Capping off the 35 cannonballers were DJ Bells and Patrick Kilroy, who took the final two leaps into the harbor to thunderous applause.

It’s not too late to support the effort—donations are being accepted at bonrockfoundation.org.

