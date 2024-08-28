Kate Leonard, of Lila Delman Compass, Brokers Sale of the Sea Whale Motel in Middletown for $3,500,000.

Lila Delman Compass has announced the sale of the waterfront Sea Whale Motel located at 150-160 Aquidneck Avenue in Middletown, Rhode Island, for $3.5 million. The sale, which encompasses three lots and a building with over 5,000 square feet, was facilitated by Kate Leonard of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport office, representing both the buyer and the seller.

This transaction marks a significant achievement for Leonard, who has closed four property sales in August alone. Among these transactions was a record-breaking sale at 27 Atlantic Avenue in Newport, along with successful deals at 2 Coggeshall Circle and 858 Mitchells Lane in Middletown.

“I am very grateful for a banner month in having closed on four properties, one of which was a commercial sale,” Leonard commented. “It is rewarding to help clients reach their goal of either selling or buying a property of their choice.”

