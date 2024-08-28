Obituary: Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Frances Gregory (1952-2024)

Geraldine ‘Gerri’ Frances Gregory, age 72, passed from this life on August 21, 2024 at Newport Hospital. Gerri was born on April 10, 1952 in Newport, Rhode Island, to Barbara (McCarthy) Gregory and Broughton Colin Gregory.

As a result of the doctor being unaware that Gerri was a twin and born second, she developed cerebral palsy (CP). This condition never held her back; through her strength and determination Gerri took multiple buses and 12 years to receive her Bachelor of Arts degree from Rhode Island College. Although CP kept her from being employed, Gerri was very proud of the 1000 hours she put in as a volunteer at the Newport Hospital gift shop. Those she met and worked with held her in high esteem and she loved her work.

Family, friends and her beloved cats, Sammy and Lilly, meant the world to this gentle soul. Most holidays and special events were shared in the homes of her many friends. Gerri’s laugh and beautiful smile were contagious. Every generation loved her caring ways and she never forgot the birthdays of all who were special to her.

Health issues necessitated placement at a local nursing home where she, being one of the youngest residents, always looked after anyone in need. Then in 2014, a program called Living Innovations found a shared home for her in Barrington, RI where she lived for 10 years. It was a welcome change from the nursing home and Gerri appreciated the family who cared for her.

Gerri leaves behind her cousin Barbara Groux of Middletown, her stepdad, George Jones of Laurel, MD and sister Pam, nephews and many, many loving friends, who will miss her dearly. She was predeceased by her mother Barbara (McCarthy) Jones, her aunt Geraldine (McCarthy) Doyle, her father, and niece Deanna.

A celebration of life will be held in the fall.

