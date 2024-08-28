Newport Energy & Environment Commission in Crisis as Board Member Quits Over Commission’s “Blatant Failings”

Newport’s Energy & Environment Commission, chaired by Emily Conklin, is in free fall after yet another scandal hit the group which has been pushing pro-wind farm advocacy under the guise of public discourse. The latest blow comes from board member Anne DuBosse Joslin, who has resigned in protest, slamming the commission for what she called “blatant failings” and a “disservice” to the community.

In scathing letters to Mayor Khamsyvoravong, the Newport City Council, and her fellow commissioners, Joslin did not hold back. She accused the commission of stifling her attempts to raise concerns about offshore wind farms, suggesting that her views were repeatedly dismissed and silenced.

“Fellow Commissioners,” Joslin wrote, “Once again, when I try to bring a suggestion to the Commission table, there is a reason it cannot go forward. Emily has made that clear today in one of her many disparaging emails to me. For over two years, I have tried to participate as a vibrant member of this Commission, starting on day one, when I offered my research on offshore wind farms to you, my fellow members, and was turned down… month after month, over and over and over. I was dismissed.”

Joslin continued to criticize the commission’s handling of the offshore wind farm debate, calling it a major issue facing the city and the nation. “I strongly believed that I had an obligation to let our fellow Newporters know ALL the parameters surrounding the building of these huge turbines off our shores. There is no bigger energy and environment issue before this nation today than offshore wind farms, yet, I was silenced by all of you; this shows very poorly on our city and our commission.”

Her frustration reached a boiling point, leading her to conclude that she could no longer be an effective member of the commission. “After trying my best for so long, I now surmise I will not be able to contribute in any meaningful way to this commission, the city, or the mayor’s plan, and I refuse to stay on a commission that is not open to free back-and-forth conversation highlighting all sides of an issue,” she stated. “I therefore put forward my resignation as a Commissioner on the City of Newport’s Energy and Environment Commission, effective immediately.”

Joslin’s departure is the latest in a series of controversies that have plagued the commission, including accusations of censorship, spreading disinformation, and even an alleged assault on a woman opposed to wind farms. As the commission’s credibility continues to crumble, Newport residents are left wondering— how long can this farce continue?

When reached for comment, Councilman David Carlin, who is sponsoring a resolution for the city to host another meeting with all views represented, said:

“It’s shameful that someone with such qualifications, who was willing to volunteer, wasn’t allowed to express her views—her only ‘offense’ being her opposition to wind farms.

As a City Councilor, I will not tolerate discrimination and enforced silence. This commission represents the city, and the City Council demands better.”

