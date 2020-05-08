JUSTIN CARUSO

CONTRIBUTOR

White House press secretary Kayleigh McEnany criticized the FBI in remarks during a press briefing Friday, saying that if they can “target” Michael Flynn, they can surely target everyday Americans.

McEnany began the briefing by praising the “rank-and-file” members of the FBI, before saying, “that is separate and apart from what I’m about to address right now.”

“The FBI exists to investigate crimes. But in the case of Lieutenant General Michael Flynn, it appears that they might have existed to manufacture one,” she said.

“As a motion filed by the Department of Justice yesterday explained, the FBI set out to interview general Michael Flynn when they had no predicate for any investigation of any crimes.”

McEnany then went on a long monologue about Flynn’s treatment, concluding, “As we move forward as a country, it’s important to take these revelations very seriously in order for Americans to have faith in our justice system.”

“If the top leadership of the FBI can target a three star general who served this country for three decades, make no mistake, they can target you.”

“It’s hard to believe that this happened in the United States of America. General Michael Flynn’s life was forever changed. He had to sell his home. He faced financial ruin. His family was even threatened with prosecution,” she continued.

“In the words of renowned political philosopher Baron de Montesquieu, there is no greater tyranny than that which is perpetrated under the shield of law and in the name of justice. I hope the media will take these questions very seriously, will report the facts.” (RELATED: DOJ Drops Case Against Michael Flynn)

– JUSTIN CARUSO