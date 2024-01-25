Landmark Year for Newport Living Group, of Lila Delman Compass, Surpassing $33 Million in Closed Volume in 2023

In a remarkable feat, Newport Living Group, of Lila Delman Compass, announced the successful closure of more than $33 million in real estate volume in 2023. The achievement encompasses over 36 sold transactions and the securing of 64 rentals spanning Rhode Island and Massachusetts. The Newport Living Group’s outstanding performance in 2023 highlights their profound industry knowledge, strategic approach, and unwavering dedication to meeting the diverse needs of their clients.

Comprising the dynamic trio of Karin Jackson, Candice Sandman, and Daniele Montefusco, Newport Living Group boasts a collective experience of more than 35 years in the home industry. According to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, they are ranked among the top three real estate teams in Newport County based on sales volume. The team specializes in catering to a wide range of clients, including first-time home buyers, resort and second-home buyers, residential and commercial real estate investors, landlords, military personnel, and both yearly and seasonal renters.

“In a year that posed unique challenges, including interest rate volatility, inflation, and high demand coupled with less overall inventory than we’d like to see, we’re thrilled to have helped more than 100 clients find a new place to call home,” said Newport Living Group. “When we formed Newport Living Group, we set out to create a new standard in service and provide luxury service at every price point, and we’re delighted to be counted among Rhode Island’s top-performing real estate teams.”

Recognized with the 2023 Rhode Island Professional Excellence in Real Estate Award, Newport Living Group’s highlights for the year include overseeing the completion of a new construction condominium project in Warren with 15 residential units. They represented the seller in the highest Kay Street neighborhood sale in Newport and the fourth-highest waterfront sale in Bristol. The group was also selected to represent sellers at The Residences at Willow Lane in Portsmouth, a role they continue to fulfill today.

One satisfied client, Jen P., expressed, “Candice is a force of nature and made the entire process of purchasing my home fun and efficient. With a very tight timeline moving from another state to RI, we looked at close to 20 properties, made three offers, and closed within six weeks of our first meeting. She is truly amazing. Above and beyond does not begin to describe her approach to working with her clients.”

Newport Living Group attributes their success to a combination of factors, including a talented and dedicated team committed to building long-term relationships, innovative multi-channel marketing strategies, state-of-the-art photography and video, professional designer staging, and a comprehensive understanding of hyper-local market trends.

A client, Ron. S., shared, “Karin reviewed our condominium documents prior to our purchase and provided us with valuable insight. Our purchase had several issues which she helped us navigate during the almost four months we were under contract prior to closing. Her referrals, home inspector, attorney, etc. were all excellent. This was by far the best experience I have ever had purchasing property.”

By staying ahead of the curve and embracing cutting-edge technologies, Newport Living Group has been able to offer clients a competitive advantage in both the Rhode Island and Massachusetts markets. Lois Z., a client who worked with Daniele Montefusco for seven years, stated, “From start to finish, the entire process was wrapped up in 6 weeks without a single bump in the road. We wouldn’t work with anyone else!”

Looking ahead, Newport Living Group remains optimistic about the future and is poised for continued growth and success anchored by a proven track record, a solid foundation of expertise, and a client-focused approach. The team’s commitment to excellence and client satisfaction sets them apart as leaders in the real estate industry.

