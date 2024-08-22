Latest Rasmussen Poll: Trump Holds Three-Point National Lead Over Harris, 49% to 46%

In the latest sign of a tightening race, former President Donald J. Trump maintains a narrow lead over Vice President Kamala Harris, according to a new poll. The survey, conducted by Rasmussen Reports, indicates that in a hypothetical two-way contest, 49 percent of likely U.S. voters would cast their ballot for Mr. Trump, while 46 percent would back Ms. Harris.

The poll, conducted via national telephone and online surveys, highlights the increasingly competitive nature of the potential 2024 presidential race. Just a week ago, Mr. Trump held a slightly larger four-point advantage, with 49 percent of the vote compared to Ms. Harris’s 45 percent.

While the former president still leads, the narrowing gap underscores the volatile dynamics at play as both parties brace for a possible rematch of the 2020 election. The poll also found that 2 percent of voters would choose another candidate, while another 2 percent remain undecided, reflecting a small but significant portion of the electorate that could sway the outcome in a closely contested race.

‘If the 2024 election were between Vice President Kamala Harris and former President Donald Trump, who would you vote for?” Independents Only-

Trump: 51% (+11)

Harris: 40%

Someone Else: 5%

Not Sure: 4% Last week this was Trump +9.

Is Trump getting a DNC Convention bounce? https://t.co/k7tTnksXOP — Rasmussen Reports (@Rasmussen_Poll) August 22, 2024

The Rasmussen survey offers a snapshot of the current political landscape as both parties strategize for the months ahead. With the margin between the two candidates shrinking, the race promises to be closely watched as the nation inches closer to the 2024 election.

The survey of 1,893 U.S. Likely Voters was conducted on August 15 and 18-21, 2024 by Rasmussen Reports. The margin of sampling error is + / – 3 percentage points with a 95% level of confidence.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

