Obituary: Barbara Lyon French (1937-2024)

Barbara Lyon French, a native of Aquidneck Island, died peacefully on August 19, 2024 at a nursing facility in Warren, Rhode Island. Born Barbara Ames Lyon, in Newport on October 13, 1937, she was the daughter of the late Phillip A. Lyon and Edna P. Lyon. Barbara grew up on Paradise Avenue in Middletown and graduated from Rogers High School in 1955. She then graduated from the University of Rhode Island in 1960 with a Nursing Degree.

Barbara was a registered nurse for French’s Nursing Home (early 1960’s) and then a private duty nurse in Newport. She then became Director of Nursing at Forest Farm Health Care Center in Middletown and transitioned to managing two home nursing services from Forest Avenue. When Barbara retired, she moved to Portsmouth.

Barbara loved spending time with family. She was a loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother who always supported her family with love and generosity. She took great joy being part of family vacations with kids and grand-kids – who loved their Nanny!

Barbara is survived by her daughter Deborah White (Derick) and her son Daniel French (Jacqueline) who were born and raised in Newport. She leaves five grandchildren; Nick, Adam, Alison, Caitlin and Andrew – as well as three great grandchildren. Barbara is also survived by her brother, Richard Lyon (Sybil) from Glastonbury, Connecticut.

Barbara also enjoyed spending time with her cousin, Ann Cunningham. Together they created and curated doll houses, hosted and attended many miniature shows. She looked forward to spending the winter months in Florida with Ann.

Barbara will be greatly missed.

A memorial service is planned for Friday September 27th 2024 at 2:00 p.m. at Calvary United Methodist Church, 200 Turner Rd, Middletown, RI.

