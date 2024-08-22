Lila Delman Compass and Vanderbilt International Properties Sell Historic Mansion, ‘The Orchard,’ in Newport for $10.8 Million

In a landmark transaction, “The Orchard,” a historic Newport estate located at 180 Narragansett Avenue, has sold for $10.8 million, making it the highest sale recorded in Rhode Island so far this year, according to data from the Rhode Island Statewide MLS. The sale was brokered by Kara Malkovich from Lila Delman Compass, who represented the buyer, and by Stacie Mills and Mary Waddington of Vanderbilt International Properties, who represented the seller.

“The Orchard,” a grand mansion built in 1873, sits along Newport’s famous Cliff Walk and spans over 20,000 square feet. The estate includes 14 bedrooms, 13 full bathrooms, and 4 half-baths. The property, which also features a carriage house and meticulously restored gardens, underwent a comprehensive restoration in 2019. Architectural highlights include original dentil molding, marble floors, handcrafted mahogany doors, and Baccarat crystal chandeliers, all emblematic of the home’s storied past. The estate’s construction of yellow Milwaukee brick and Ohio limestone, coupled with its 4.75 acres of landscaped gardens, has made it a Newport landmark for over a century.

Reflecting on the sale, Malkovich expressed deep personal and professional pride. “It’s one of the greatest honors of my career to help broker the sale of The Orchard, one of Newport’s great legacy estates,” she said. Malkovich’s connection to the property extends back to her childhood, when she would visit with Mrs. Elizabeth Firestone, a former owner and a close friend of her late father. “To me, selling real estate is more than just numbers; it’s about serving my clients, both new and old. I thrive on making connections and building deep relationships. It is especially meaningful to continue these bonds through the generations.”

Lila Delman Compass has been a dominant force in the Newport real estate market, participating in the top three sales in Newport County this year. The firm currently holds the position as the leading luxury brokerage in Newport.

