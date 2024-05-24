Lila Delman Compass Celebrates Lori Joyal’s Historic $1 Billion Career Sales Milestone

Lila Delman Compass proudly announces that Lori Joyal of their Watch Hill office has achieved a landmark $1,000,000,000 in total sales volume, as reported by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS. This extraordinary accomplishment highlights Lori’s unwavering dedication, expertise, and commitment to excellence in the real estate industry.

Lori Joyal has not only reached this significant milestone but has also made Rhode Island history by breaking Statewide records in 2023, 2021, 2020, 2019, 2017, and 2016. Recognized as the top individual agent in the State in these years, Lori’s outstanding performance has set a new benchmark in the local real estate market.

According to a national ranking report by Real Trends, Lori remains in the top 1% of the 1.6 million agents on the US Real Estate Professionals List. This prestigious list identifies the largest and most successful residential real estate agents in the nation, underscoring Lori’s exceptional status within the industry.

“Lori Joyal continues to set the bar for exceptional service,” remarked Ryan Elsman, Lila Delman Compass Strategic Lead & Sales Manager. “Over the years, Lori’s name has become synonymous with unparalleled results and unwavering client satisfaction. Equally as humble as accomplished, she is a true force within Rhode Island’s real estate market.”

Lila Delman Compass celebrates Lori Joyal’s remarkable achievements and looks forward to her continued success. Her historic $1 billion sales volume milestone is a testament to her relentless work ethic and unmatched expertise, solidifying her position as a leader in the real estate community.

Like Newport Buzz? We depend on the generosity of readers like you who support us, to help with our mission to keep you informed and entertained with local, independent news and content. We truly appreciate your trust and support!

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

LinkedIn

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

WhatsApp

