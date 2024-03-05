Lila Delman Compass’ Eric Kirton Represents Buyer in Portsmouth’s Highest Sale Year-to-Date

In a landmark transaction, Lila Delman Compass announced the sale of 271 Carnegie Harbor Drive in Portsmouth for $4,150,000. Eric Kirton of Lila Delman Compass’ Newport Office, represented the Buyer in this transaction. According to data maintained by the Rhode Island Statewide MLS, this transaction marks the highest sale in Portsmouth, and the second highest in all of Newport County, year-to-date.

Nestled on an expansive 1.2-acre parcel within the prestigious Aquidneck Club neighborhood of Portsmouth, the residence boasts a luxurious array of features, encompassing 5 bedrooms, 6 full bathrooms, one half bathroom, and captivating water views throughout its spacious 7,527 square feet of living space.

Designed by Adolfo Perez, a 2021 inductee into the New England Design Hall of Fame, key features of this home include a designer kitchen, multiple outdoor entertaining areas, and pool with waterfall and spa.

“The changes the Aquidneck Club has made to the club structure,” commented Eric Kirton, “along with the revitalized membership, are having a direct effect on the real estate value there”.

Eric Kirton was the top-ranked individual agent in Newport County in 2022 and 2023, according to RI Statewide MLS. He is regularly ranked in the top one percent of agents Statewide and is one of the top five producing agents of all of Newport County since 2010.

