Rhode Island State Police announce passing of K-9 Bane

In a somber Instagram post Monday, the Rhode Island State Police announced the loss of retired K-9 Bane, a dedicated service companion who faithfully served alongside his handler, Lt. Sean McGehearty, for an impressive decade. Bane proved to be an invaluable asset to both their uniformed and detective bureaus, contributing significantly to numerous narcotics investigations and aiding in the apprehension of fleeing suspects.

Beyond his professional duties, K-9 Bane showcased a remarkably sociable side, endearing himself to all at the barracks. Lt. Sean McGehearty and Bane formed a formidable partnership, leaving an indelible mark on the law enforcement community.

As the Rhode Island State Police bid farewell to this loyal and skilled K-9 officer, they honor his years of service and express deepest condolences to Lt. Sean McGehearty and all who knew and loved K-9 Bane. May he rest in peace.

