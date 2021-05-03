Liz Cheney slams Donald Trump after he calls Biden’s 2020 Election win ‘The Big Lie’

Congresswoman Liz Cheney, the third ranking Republican in the U.S. House of Representatives, fired back at former President Donald Trump Monday, after his Save America Pac put out a statement saying that the presidential election “will be, from this day forth, known as THE BIG LIE!””

The 2020 presidential election was not stolen. Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system. — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) May 3, 2021

“The 2020 presidential election was not stolen,” Cheney wrote. “Anyone who claims it was is spreading THE BIG LIE, turning their back on the rule of law, and poisoning our democratic system.”

Cheney is one of 10 House Republicans who voted to impeach Trump for his role in the January 6th attacks on the U.S. Capitol.

